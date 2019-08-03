Kopin Corporation (KOPN) and Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Contrasting side by side

As Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) and Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin Corporation 1 4.53 N/A -0.57 0.00 Microchip Technology Incorporated 88 3.92 N/A 1.47 64.06

In table 1 we can see Kopin Corporation and Microchip Technology Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kopin Corporation and Microchip Technology Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin Corporation 0.00% -75.4% -61.3% Microchip Technology Incorporated 0.00% 6.9% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

Kopin Corporation’s 1.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Microchip Technology Incorporated is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kopin Corporation is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Microchip Technology Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Kopin Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Microchip Technology Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kopin Corporation and Microchip Technology Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Microchip Technology Incorporated 0 1 7 2.88

Microchip Technology Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $109 consensus price target and a 23.78% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42% of Kopin Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Microchip Technology Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Kopin Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.19% of Microchip Technology Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kopin Corporation 8.41% 1.75% -4.92% -10.77% -61.33% 16.12% Microchip Technology Incorporated -5.43% 3.3% -4.59% 17.31% 1.3% 31.28%

For the past year Kopin Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Microchip Technology Incorporated.

Summary

Microchip Technology Incorporated beats on 6 of the 9 factors Kopin Corporation.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells wearable technologies and display products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create products and proprietary headset systems, which use voice as the primary user interface and through the use of wireless technologies can contact other users, devices, or information from the cloud. It provides components, including high density color or monochrome miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as offers headset systems. The companyÂ’s display products are used in military, consumer, electronic, and industrial products, such as thermal weapon sights, digital cameras, virtual and augmented reality gaming, training and simulation products, and metrology tools. It sells its components directly, as well as through distributors to original equipment manufacturers; and military display products directly to prime contractors of the United States government or to foreign companies. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; and memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, and serial static random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices. In addition, the company licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, and analog products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it provides wafer foundry and assembly and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and application specific integrated circuits, complex programmable logic devices, and aerospace products. It serves automotive, communications, computing, consumer, aerospace, defense, safety, security, medical, and industrial control markets. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.