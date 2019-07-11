Kopernik Global Investors Upped Novagold Res (NG) Holding by $4.82 Million as Stock Price Rose; Hayek Kallen Investment Management Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $375,580

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 211 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93M shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys 77% of Flipkart as war with Amazon heats up in India; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately be interested in its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability; 26/04/2018 – GM’S BARRA SEES MORE OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITH AMAZON; 17/04/2018 – New IRI Report Analyzes Impact of Amazon’s Acquisition of Whole Foods; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa—An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 350 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU says law enforcement agencies could use Amazon’s facial recognition technology to “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone.”; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 1.20M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.44M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52 million, up from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.87. About 1.83M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has declined 19.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

More notable recent NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Precious Metals Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on December 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD Second Quarter 2019 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NOVAGOLD Announces Closing of Galore Creek Transaction Toronto Stock Exchange:NG – GlobeNewswire” on July 27, 2018. More interesting news about NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “NOVAGOLD Resources: Donlin Gold Project Receives Record of Decision and Major Federal Permits – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: August 13, 2018.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: Amazon Turns 25; China Pivots Toward Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Boosts Shipment Services With GE Aircraft Deal – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Knight Transportation, Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Battle On Making Dynamex “ABC” Into Law Now Moves Into The California Senate – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Panel Upholds District Court Decision Blocking Pilot Efforts To Slow Atlas Air’s Operations – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Layoffs hit Amazon gaming unit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

