Kopernik Global Investors Stake in Kinross Gold (KGC) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose; Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Stake Has Upped by Alta Capital Management Llc

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 1068.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 36,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 39,565 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, up from 3,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $112.94. About 15.13 million shares traded or 35.17% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – VIVENDI VIV.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 43 EUROS FROM 42 EUROS; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says market may be underestimating chance that Fed will have to act more quickly; 14/05/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – “The equity market has some way to go for the next year to two,” said J.P. Morgan’s Daniel Pinto. “But then, if there is a correction, it could be a deep correction.”; 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Cumulative Voting, Report on Investments Tied to Genocide; 19/04/2018 – Cerebus appoints ex-JPMorgan COO as president; 22/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 98.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 4.37 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The hedge fund held 68,492 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236,000, down from 4.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 11.19% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 39.20 million shares traded or 247.27% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – CO IS “PLEASED” TO RESOLVE MATTER RELATING TO INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS THROUGH AN AGREED-UPON CEASE AND DESIST ORDER; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS COULD SEEK INT. ARBITRATION IF MAURITANIA CHANGES RULES; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD-MINING OPERATIONS IN RUSSIA CONTINUE TO OPERATE ACCORDING TO PLAN AND REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY NEW SANCTIONS ANNOUNCED BY US ON APRIL 6, 2018; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR SANCTION LEGISLATION IN CANADA, U.S. AND EUROPEAN UNION SO CO AND UNITS REMAIN IN COMPLIANCE; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Violations Arise From Failure to Implement Adequate Accounting controls of Two African Subsidiaries; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS KINROSS GOLD CHARGED WITH FCPA VIOLATIONS; 26/03/2018 – SEC: SETTLEMENT W/ KINROSS GOLD; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS ADOPTS NEW HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD – U.S. SEC’S INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS HAS CONCLUDED WITHOUT ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO’S FINANCIAL POSITION/BUSINESS OPS; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 319,857 are owned by Bryn Mawr Tru. Hartford Fincl Inc holds 76,292 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 44,317 shares. Cap Planning Advsrs holds 0.71% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 22,938 shares. Heritage Invsts Management Corporation reported 252,353 shares. Phillips Fincl Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,390 shares. Valley Natl Advisers invested in 0.69% or 23,903 shares. Narwhal Capital has 97,943 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Liability accumulated 2,249 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisor Partners Ltd Llc holds 1.28% or 98,807 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests reported 0.81% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Manhattan Co holds 0.22% or 383,221 shares in its portfolio. Portland holds 5,665 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Ballentine Prns Ltd stated it has 27,832 shares. The Kansas-based Mitchell Cap has invested 0.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7,467 shares to 270,612 shares, valued at $63.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 20,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 527,743 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

