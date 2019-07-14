Kopernik Global Investors Stake in Kinross Gold (KGC) Decreased as Stock Declined; Kansas City Southern (KSU) Market Valuation Rose While 3G Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Stake by $14.75 Million

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 128,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 452,663 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.50 million, down from 580,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $122.77. About 730,865 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 98.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 4.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 68,492 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236,000, down from 4.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 5.78M shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has declined 14.78% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 15/03/2018 – KINROSS ADOPTS NEW HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 26/03/2018 – SEC: SETTLEMENT W/ KINROSS GOLD; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 26/03/2018 – SEC Press Release: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS KINROSS GOLD CHARGED WITH FCPA VIOLATIONS; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Acquired African Subsidiaries Lacking Anticorruption Compliance Programs, Internal Accounting Controls; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Awarded Lucrative Logistics Contract to Company Preferred by Mauritanian Officials; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SLOWING TASIAST PHASE 2 SPEND AMID MAURITANIA TALKS; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,075 MLN FOR YEAR; 15/03/2018 Kinross adopts new shareholder rights plan

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 10.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.54 per share. KSU’s profit will be $171.00 million for 18.05 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Lc invested 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Harding Loevner LP accumulated 0% or 341 shares. Bankshares Of America De accumulated 702,259 shares. Scharf Limited owns 5.09% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 1.14 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 0.01% or 5,901 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Paloma Prns holds 0.01% or 3,172 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 9,000 were accumulated by J Goldman L P. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation has 79,883 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership invested in 1,063 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Ltd Com invested in 0.26% or 10,314 shares. Bahl And Gaynor, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,613 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs has 328 shares. Moreover, Icon Advisers has 0.24% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 20,700 shares.