Kopernik Global Investors Stake in Cameco (CCJ) Has Increased by $13.76 Million as Share Value Declined; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Price Declined, Diversified Investment Strategies Upped Stake by $1.93 Million

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 64.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 60,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 154,115 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, up from 93,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 2.12M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 1.38 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 10.84M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.28M, up from 9.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 2.45M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc, which manages about $103.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,175 shares to 48,795 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The Luxembourg-based Pictet & Cie (Europe) has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 21,828 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 2.45M shares stake. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 51,647 shares. City Tru Communication Fl has 46,239 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Ashfield Capital Partners Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Amg Funds Ltd Liability Co reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Blackrock stated it has 43.46M shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na holds 7,903 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sequent Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.9% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cypress Cap Grp reported 12,930 shares. Cordasco Fincl Networks owns 402 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc reported 46,435 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 1,104 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $33,264 were bought by Ancius Michael J.

