Kopernik Global Investors Position In Range Res (RRC) Was Lifted; Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Raised Its Dine Brands Global (DIN) Holding

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 1120.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 195,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The hedge fund held 212,589 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.41 million, up from 17,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $76.51. About 488,746 shares traded or 40.81% up from the average. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 2.05M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 8.98M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.88 million, up from 6.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 10.38 million shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Plans to Vote Agaisnt Range Resources Nominees; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Preview For DineEquity – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Beyond Meat, Chipotle, Cisco, Kraft Heinz, Lam Research, McDonaldâ€™s, Microsoft, NXP, Starbucks, Yum Brands and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Restaurant sales bounce back in May – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dine Brands Global (DIN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 37,892 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Comml Bank stated it has 0.02% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Olstein Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 26,000 shares. 27,035 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.03% or 30,802 shares in its portfolio. Miles reported 0.17% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 30,600 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 71 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 0% or 15,576 shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 11,905 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated reported 0.02% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Moreover, Parkside Bank & Trust & has 0% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 82,450 shares.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 98,389 shares to 215,193 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 124,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,783 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 12 shares. Profund Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 22,541 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 352,014 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Sa. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 191,821 shares. Moreover, Gagnon Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 1,027 shares. Bruni J V stated it has 1.20 million shares or 2.44% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 244,278 were accumulated by Kbc Group Nv. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation holds 110,414 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Riverhead Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Essex Investment Company Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 23,138 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prns Ltd Co reported 56,566 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Rockshelter Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 302,920 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) 1.8% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Franco-Nevada (FNV) to acquire from Range Resources (RRC) overriding royalty interest on acreage in Marcellus Shale for $300 million; Initiates ATM equity program – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Range Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $681,327 activity. 12,955 shares were bought by Scucchi Mark, worth $56,484. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,997 was bought by FUNK JAMES M.