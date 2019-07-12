Kopernik Global Investors Position in Range Res (RRC) Lifted by $22.50 Million; Chicago Equity Partners Has Cut Its Murphy Oil (MUR) Position by $2.26 Million; Stock Declined

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 2.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.98M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.88 million, up from 6.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 7.24 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 20/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – RANGE RESOURCES DRILLING SERVICES LIMITED AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH A UNIT OF ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC; 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 27/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP RRC.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) by 73.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 77,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,805 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $815,000, down from 105,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.75. About 2.38M shares traded. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 8.14% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUR); 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Net $168.3M; 27/03/2018 – Ditching Deep Water? Not Murphy Oil as It Expands in Brazil; 16/03/2018 Vietnam oil firm sells 5 pct interest at offshore block to Murphy Oil; 17/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q EPS 96c; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 04/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Murphy Oil Corp. CDS Widens 21 Bps; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MURPHY OIL 1Q PRODUCTION 168 MBOE/D

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 22,744 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Jasper Ridge Partners Limited Partnership reported 40,838 shares. Gagnon Securities Ltd Company has 19,428 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 1.11 million shares. Tradition Capital Management Limited has invested 0.26% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Segall Bryant Hamill Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 992,819 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management stated it has 0.6% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Arcadia Investment Management Mi invested in 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Eagle Boston Invest Mgmt Incorporated has 0.4% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 4.20M were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 38,100 shares. 20,663 were reported by King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc holds 41,569 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $592,655 activity. 11,100 shares were bought by Scucchi Mark, worth $100,344 on Tuesday, April 30. FUNK JAMES M also bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold MUR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 143.26 million shares or 1.22% less from 145.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 655,574 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 46,170 shares. 138,335 are owned by Riverhead Limited Liability Corporation. Acropolis Investment Mngmt Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 6,160 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Inc Llp has 0% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Earnest Prns Ltd Co accumulated 108,414 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt holds 107,892 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.01% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 0.02% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 18.80 million shares. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.02% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 295,670 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com has invested 0% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Castleark Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Raymond James And Assocs holds 101,145 shares. Benjamin F Edwards, a Missouri-based fund reported 202 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 19,783 shares.

