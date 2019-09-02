Kopernik Global Investors Position in General Electric Co (GE) Lowered by $35.07 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Eaton (ETN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cullinan Associates Lifted Its Stake

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp (ETN) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 70,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, up from 65,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.72. About 2.72 million shares traded or 16.72% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 3.90 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88 million, down from 5.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 40.04 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/03/2018 – Swedish Pension Fished for Value in GE, Facebook — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital to Buy Revenue-Cycle From GE Healthcare for $1.05B Cash; 23/05/2018 – The industrial conglomerate revealed it expects no profit growth this year in its already stagnant GE power business; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS finds buyer for wind portfolio interest; 24/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 16/04/2018 – VINETI SAYS CLOSING OF $33.5 MLN IN SERIES B INVESTMENT; FINANCING IS BEING LED BY CANAAN AND DFJ WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GE VENTURES AMONG OTHERS; 10/05/2018 – Alstom signs $3 billion agreement with GE to exit energy joint ventures; 24/05/2018 – GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 15.87 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6,800 shares to 110,473 shares, valued at $20.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Ag by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Trust (SPY).

