Kopernik Global Investors Maintains Position in Range Res (RRC); Spitfire Capital Holding in Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Upped by $341,000 as Stock Price Declined

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 2.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 8.98 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.88 million, up from 6.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 2.62 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023; 16/04/2018 – RANGE – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BLN, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BLN, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 161,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 150,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 23,302 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CARL CHRISTENSEN WILL BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE; 24/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – COMBINED COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR FREE CASH FLOWS IN EXCESS OF $1 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Fortive to Designate One Member of Altra’s Bd of Directors, Expected to Initially Be Patrick J. Murph; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Says Its Fortive Hldrs Will Receive Shrs Representing 54.4% of Issued and Outstanding Shrs of Altra; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.41, REV VIEW $916.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – COMBINATION WILL BE EFFECTED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX-EFFICIENT TO CO; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial to buy four Fortive businesses in $3 bln deal; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT; 07/03/2018 – Altra Will Boost Board Size by One Member Designated by Fortive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Den Berg I has invested 1.36% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 23,446 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Aperio Gp Lc reported 0% stake. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 85,668 shares stake. Connable Office holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 7,380 shares. 10,104 were accumulated by United Automobile Association. Metropolitan Life Company New York invested in 0.01% or 3,225 shares. Captrust reported 4,421 shares stake. First Manhattan has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Mirae Asset Invests Co accumulated 0% or 12,567 shares. Fmr Ltd Co reported 880 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 0.02% or 260,700 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 0% or 55,551 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 115,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 56,566 shares. Mitchell Group Incorporated holds 186,270 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc holds 163,929 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,902 are owned by Jump Trading Limited Liability Company. Intl Grp holds 0.02% or 414,201 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Lc holds 11,800 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 319,320 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Management Limited holds 19,700 shares. 128,040 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. Raymond James & Associate has 130,814 shares. Ws Lllp has 1.59% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi has 2,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Mngmt Associates Ny invested in 33,500 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $681,327 activity. FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Monday, March 11. Scucchi Mark also bought $56,484 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Monday, August 12.

