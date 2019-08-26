Kopernik Global Investors Maintains Position in Range Res (RRC); Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Has Increased by Meritage Group Lp

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 498 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 152,425 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271.43 million, up from 151,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless, says @alanjpatricof; 24/05/2018 – memeorandum: EXCLUSIVE: MPs demand police investigation after Amazon is found selling jihadi recruitment material … (Jake; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus weighs new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon – Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON; 02/04/2018 – This home security camera is smarter than Amazon and Google’s, but it’s expensive; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 09/05/2018 – Sears: DieHard All-Season Passenger Tires Will Be Sold on Amazon.com; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 2.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 8.98 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.88 million, up from 6.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.76. About 14.14M shares traded or 33.39% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – INCIDENT CAUSED BY ILLEGAL DRILLING OPERATIONS OF A NEW WELL UNDERTAKEN BY LOCAL RESIDENTS WHICH HAS CAUSED A BLOWOUT AND FIRE; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY UP TO $4B; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 43,263 shares stake. Main Street Limited Liability Co has 4.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bbr Partners Limited Liability Com holds 0.87% or 3,783 shares. Polaris Greystone Fin has invested 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 244,709 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability has invested 2.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Co has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spinnaker owns 814 shares. Nebraska-based Lincoln Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 2,400 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Logan Capital Mgmt accumulated 33,983 shares or 3.72% of the stock. Cohen & Steers owns 3,137 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Confluence Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 193 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Windsor Cap Ltd Com reported 147 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com.Au which released: “Bill Gates Says This Type of AI Will Be Worth â€œ10 Microsoftsâ€ – Motley Fool Australia” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trump Orders Postal Carriers To Search, Refuse All Deliveries Of Fentanyl From China – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What The Street Is Saying As Retail Earnings Heat Up – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 97,174 shares to 158,249 shares, valued at $185.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 132,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Invest Group Inc Lc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 1.55 million shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated reported 0.2% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Inc owns 32,201 shares. Matarin Cap Management Lc owns 0.92% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 1.12 million shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.09% or 46,085 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp invested in 805,268 shares or 0% of the stock. Arcadia Invest Management Mi reported 2,000 shares. Guggenheim Ltd owns 970,001 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Charles Schwab reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 249,765 shares. Madison Investment Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 444,200 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 31,143 shares. Laffer Invs holds 129,571 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 22,744 shares.