Kopernik Global Investors Lowered Kinross Gold (KGC) Position by $13.11 Million as Market Value Rose; Novartis Ag (NVS) Holder Tradition Capital Management Lowered Position by $421,632 as Share Value Rose

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 98.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 4.37 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The hedge fund held 68,492 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236,000, down from 4.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.97. About 10.99 million shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 16/05/2018 – KINROSS `HOPES TO BE TRIMMING AROUND THE EDGES’ IN MAURITANIA; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS COULD SEEK INT. ARBITRATION IF MAURITANIA CHANGES RULES; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – LKA Gold to Complete Kinross Drilling Program at Golden Wonder Mine; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR SANCTION LEGISLATION IN CANADA, U.S. AND EUROPEAN UNION SO CO AND UNITS REMAIN IN COMPLIANCE; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – “ON TRACK TO MEET PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE”; 26/03/2018 – SEC Fines Kinross Gold Over FCPA Violations — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES KINROSS GOLD CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Kinross Gold To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’; Otlk Stable; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – NEW PLAN WILL REPLACE CURRENT SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN, WHICH WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 29, 2018

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 4,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 58,326 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 62,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.11. About 1.54M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – NOVARTIS WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT, DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES, AND ROYALTIES ON SALES; 22/03/2018 – Novartis Drug Tasigna Approved by FDA to Treat Children With Rare Form of Leukemia; 09/04/2018 – ? Novartis in $8.7bn bet […]; 09/04/2018 – Novartis in $8.7bn bet on gene therapies; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 20/04/2018 – Glenn Williams: Novartis readies to auction U.S. generic pills business; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS MUST GET BETTER AT BOOSTING PERFORMANCE OF LAUNCHES; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Former Novartis sales reps will testify they ‘essentially’ bought prescriptions by wooing doctors; 09/05/2018 – Probes Reporter®: The story coming out of Novartis on this has now changed so much the SEC is almost compelled to investigate; 22/03/2018 – Phase III data in The Lancet show Novartis siponimod significantly improved outcomes in patients with secondary progressive MS

Analysts await Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.06 EPS, up 250.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. KGC’s profit will be $78.29M for 20.71 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kinross Gold Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.11B for 16.44 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.