Kopernik Global Investors Lowered Cameco (CCJ) Position by $505,934; Interocean Capital Decreased United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Stake by $10.09 Million

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 45,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 9.46M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.54M, down from 9.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 2.54 million shares traded or 9.76% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 96.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 90,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 3,099 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 93,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.11M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/03/2018 – Investing in China’s High-Growth Start-Ups (Video); 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Double Down on Fortis (TSX:FTS) Stock or Buy Uranium? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/15/2019: GPRK, CCJ, CCO.TO, CRZO, CPE, NOVT – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cameco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Cameco Corporation: Cameco Provides Date for Q2 Results and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco Vs. Kazatomprom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $19.73 million for 43.05 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS To Serve Growing Cross-Border E-Commerce Market With New International Shipping Service – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of UPS, FedEx, and Expeditors International Fell Double Digits in May – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Releases 2Q 2019 Earnings NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.05 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Limited Co has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wade G W & Incorporated has 1.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has 0.14% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 225,399 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,859 shares. State Street Corp invested 0.25% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Allied Advisory Serv Inc owns 28,307 shares. 50,304 are owned by Asset Incorporated. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.26% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Linscomb & Williams holds 0.39% or 41,271 shares. Moreover, Hl Fincl Lc has 0.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Comerica National Bank accumulated 0.41% or 444,915 shares. Graybill Bartz Associates Ltd holds 1.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 13,665 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Co invested 0.35% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mcrae Cap reported 2,498 shares stake.