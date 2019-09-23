Kopernik Global Investors Lifted Stake in Novagold Res (NG); Sphera Funds Management LTD Holding In Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) Was Has Upped

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by 147.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 280,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.18% . The institutional investor held 470,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Proqr Thrapeutics N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.04. About 132,358 shares traded. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 32.03% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 23/05/2018 – PROQR APPOINTS Yl-TAO YU, PH.D., TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD; 11/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.34; 25/05/2018 – ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS 5.88 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – ProQR Appoints Yi-Tao Yu, Ph.D., to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-l Editing Technology; 09/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV – AT MARCH 31, 2018, PROQR HELD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF €38.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO €48.1 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Provides Enrollment Update on QR-110 Clinical Trial and Highlights Ophthalmology Presentations at ARVO; 09/04/2018 ProQR Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 12

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 199,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 4.64M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.43M, up from 4.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 28,405 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orchard Therapeutics Plc by 90,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,433 shares, and cut its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

