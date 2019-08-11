Kopernik Global Investors Lifted Its Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Position by $14.31 Million as Valuation Declined; Interocean Capital Increases Stake in U S Bancorp (USB)

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 20.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 54,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 326,688 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.74M, up from 271,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 5.49 million shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 41.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 14.31M shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The hedge fund held 48.62 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.71 million, up from 34.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.65% or $0.0381 during the last trading session, reaching $0.46. About 6.36 million shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Net $110.9M; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources Chief Executive Officer Jeff Tygesen to Retire Effective July 1; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – CAPEX FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.1 BLN TO $1.2 BLN FOR UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL 4Q EPS 3.0C, EST. 0.3C; 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Board of Directors issues letter to shareholders; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Rev $939.8M; 08/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD QTRLY SHR $0.04; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CEO; 03/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Board of Directors provides update on shareholder correspondence; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD RECENTLY MET WITH SAILINGSTONE

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Class B (NYSE:TAP) by 9,559 shares to 208,810 shares, valued at $12.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Currencyshares Swiss F by 17,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,561 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Currencyshares British.

