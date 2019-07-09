Kopernik Global Investors Increases Stake in Novagold Res (NG); Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding Maintained by Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 1.20M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.44M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52 million, up from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 2.17M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has declined 19.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $247.84. About 1.82M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs

More notable recent NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Five ways to profit from the cold winter just around the corner – MarketWatch” published on September 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “NovaGold Resources Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Gold and Silver Stocks Touching Intraday Highs – Investorplace.com” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “NOVAGOLD Resources: Donlin Gold Project Receives Record of Decision and Major Federal Permits – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: August 13, 2018.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $3.91M were sold by BURKE RICHARD T. $1.33 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22. Shares for $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.