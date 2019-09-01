Kopernik Global Investors Increases Stake in Diana Shipping (DSX); Kahn Brothers Group Has Trimmed Its Position in Bp Plc (BP) by $1.24 Billion

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 28,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.94B, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.84 billion market cap company. It closed at $36.95 lastly. It is down 10.52% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/03/2018 – BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q EPS 12.33c; 22/03/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA – ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD SAYS THAT IT WILL FOLLOW KNF GUIDELINES REGARDING PAYMENT OF FY 2017 DIVIDEND; 10/04/2018 – BP: TAX CHANGE MAKES U.S. MORE ATTRACTIVE FOR INVESTMENT; 16/04/2018 – BP EXTENDS ST. FERGUS NSMP U.K. GAS FLOW HALT TO 6PM MONDAY; 11/05/2018 – BP, China’s NIO Capital to Explore Opportunities in Advanced Mobility; 09/04/2018 – BP SAYS GHAZEER DEVELOPMENT TO BRING KHAZZAN PRODUCTION TO AN ESTIMATED 1.5 BCF/D GAS; 04/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 590P; 28/03/2018 – US AVERAGE 30-YEAR MORTGAGE RATE INCREASES 1 BP TO 4.69 PCT IN MARCH 23 WEEK – MBA; 08/04/2018 – BP, OMAN OIL TO DEVELOP 2ND PHASE OF GHAZEER: OMAN NEWS

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 719,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 6.64 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, up from 5.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 176,403 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Rev $48.4M; 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V P. S. PALIOS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,550 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for M/v Santa Barbara With Cargill; 30/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Salt Lake City With Cargill; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA, CHARTER PERIOD EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 24, 2018; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 13, 2018; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ALIKI; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE FOR M/V MYRTO OF $14,000/DAY,MINUS 4.75% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 13 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – THROUGH A UNIT, CO ENTERED TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE SERVICES FOR ONE OF ITS CAPESIZE DRY BULK VESSELS, M/V HOUSTON; 07/05/2018 – DSX IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V HOUSTON WITH SWISSMARINE

