Kopernik Global Investors Increases Holding in Novagold Res (NG); As Boeing Co Com (BA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 1.20M shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 4.44M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52 million, up from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 1.77 million shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $9.47 during the last trading session, reaching $323.39. About 2.01 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that ae equipped with “stealth.”; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling; 10/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commerical Airplane Deliveries 184; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 28/03/2018 – Boeing said detected limited intrusion of malware; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus suspends A320 revamp study amid output problems; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines indicates interest in 20-30 widebody jets from Airbus or Boeing; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 33.55 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings.