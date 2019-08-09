Kopernik Global Investors Holding in Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Has Increased as Share Price Declined; Artal Group Sa Raised Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) Holding by $4.70 Million

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 41.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 14.31 million shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The hedge fund held 48.62M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.71M, up from 34.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $897.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.0016 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4981. About 4.69M shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 08/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD QTRLY SHR $0.04; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – QTRLY COPPER PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 45300 TONNES VS 45500 TONNES; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL REVIEWED MATTERS RAISED BY SAILINGSTONE; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CEO; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL: BOARD ALWAYS OPEN TO ADDED RECOMMENDATIONS; 07/03/2018 Turquoise Hill Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces financial results and review of operations for 2017; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q Rev $245.6M; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL-REQUEST RELATES TO INVESTIGATION ABOUT “POSSIBLE ABUSE OF POWER” BY OFFICIALS DURING NEGOTIATION OF 2009 OYU TOLGOI INVESTMENT AGREEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Turquoise Hill Resources, FactSet

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.01 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 13.35 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/4/2018, 8:00 PM; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP- AGREEMENT WILL LEAD TO TRANSFER OF MARKETING AUTHORISATIONS FROM BMS TO CLINIGEN, WHICH WILL LIKELY BE COMPLETED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Management Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sg Americas Limited Liability Com invested in 0.16% or 356,846 shares. King Wealth stated it has 9,152 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bartlett Co Limited Liability Corp has 0.91% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mcf Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,481 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Northpointe Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 44,324 shares. Private Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.04% or 122,514 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited owns 7,211 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 102,524 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Charter Commerce holds 0.21% or 37,478 shares. Raymond James Associate invested in 1.73M shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp New York has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Axa holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.45M shares. Coastline Trust Comm reported 33,155 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 7,348 shares.