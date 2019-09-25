Kopernik Global Investors Holding In Range Res (RRC) Was Upped; Wilsey Asset Management Has Decreased Tyson Foods (TSN) Stake as Valuation Rose

Wilsey Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 189,679 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.11M, down from 194,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.14. About 1.31 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 SALES TO GROW ABOUT 6% TO BETWEEN $40 BLN-$41 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Expand Poultry-Rendering Capacity In Latest Purchase — Deal Digest; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDED & RESTATED CO’S EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2017; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS DELIVERS EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, REAFF; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 10%; 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO ABOUT $1.3 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Investors like Tyson and Cargill could put ‘clean meat’ on grocery shelves within three years; 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 24.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 2.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 11.21 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.24 million, up from 8.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $4.455. About 4.90 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 23/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Informal Comments on Amendments to LP-Gas Safety Rules; 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – RANGE IS ON TARGET WITH ITS $941 MLN CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.14% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 92,182 shares. Montrusco Bolton invested in 199,391 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 1.10M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. M&T Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Transamerica Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 5 shares. Advisory Services Network Lc reported 0.11% stake. Caprock Grp invested in 2,569 shares. Destination Wealth stated it has 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). First Citizens Retail Bank And Company holds 0.04% or 4,900 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 14,394 shares. Polaris Mngmt Ltd Com owns 648,320 shares. 14,104 were reported by Investment Management Of Virginia Lc. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.09% or 4.48 million shares. Prudential Incorporated invested 0.37% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.38 million for 12.97 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. GRAY STEVEN D had bought 20,000 shares worth $175,390 on Thursday, May 2. 20,500 Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares with value of $69,700 were bought by DORMAN MARGARET K.