Kopernik Global Investors Has Upped Diana Shipping (DSX) Holding by $1.44 Million; Valuation Rose; Sanofi Adr (SNY) Holding Lifted by Fisher Asset Management Llc

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 719,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.64 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, up from 5.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 162,887 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 25.57% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – THROUGH A UNIT, CO ENTERED TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE SERVICES FOR ONE OF ITS CAPESIZE DRY BULK VESSELS, M/V HOUSTON; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA, CHARTER PERIOD EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 24, 2018; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V SAN; 04/04/2018 – DIANA REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LA WITH SWISSMARINE; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,000 PER DAY FOR MINIMUM 20 MONTHS TO MAXIMUM 22 MONTHS; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – CHARTER OF M/V HOUSTON IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO WI; 27/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Aliki With SwissMarine

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sanofi Adr (SNY) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 459,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.50M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730.64M, up from 16.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sanofi Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.03. About 1.78M shares traded or 12.49% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 30/05/2018 – “While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication,” the French drugmaker posted on Wednesday; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi, Evotec team up for research on infectious diseases treatment; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: Max SoloStar Holds More Insulin Than Any Other Long-Acting Insulin Pen; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi’s internal memo after a subpoena illustrates concerns over MS drug marketing; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: New Max SoloStar Pen Holds 900 Units of Toujeo; 24/04/2018 – Longtime Sanofi R&D chief Elias Zerhouni is on his way out, handing the research reins to Roche vet John Reed $SNY; 25/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – PER THE PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT, THE TARGET ACTION DATE IS JANUARY 28, 2019; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 07/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-SANOFI IN TALKS WITH EXTERNAL PARTNERS TO DEVELOP DENGUE INFECTION TEST

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Court Ruling Topples Trump Order, No Price Display in TV Ads – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Inovio (INO) Ends Some Early-Stage R&D Programs, Cuts Jobs – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent Gets Positive CHMP Recommendation – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sanofi Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for SNY – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Regeneron/Sanofi’s Libtayo Gets EU Approval for Skin Cancer – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB) by 169,464 shares to 4.25M shares, valued at $493.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Taiwan Etf by 1.71 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,494 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: DryShips vs. Diana Shipping – The Motley Fool” on January 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Diana Shipping (DSX) Says Tender Offer was Oversubscribed – StreetInsider.com” published on December 24, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “How To Get Paid From Booming Global Trade – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Final Results of Self Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.