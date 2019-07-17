Kopernik Global Investors Has Trimmed Its Kinross Gold (KGC) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Bridges Investment Management Trimmed Its Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Stake by $455,988; Valuation Rose

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 98.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 4.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 68,492 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236,000, down from 4.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 9.75M shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has declined 14.78% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS INSURANCE BRINGS IN WORLD BANK AS MAURITANIA `PARTNER’; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Russia operations remain unaffected by U.S. sanctions; 12/04/2018 – LKA Gold to Complete Kinross Drilling Program at Golden Wonder Mine; 26/03/2018 – Kinross Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS HUNDREDS OF CONTRACTORS GOING HOME IN MAURITANIA; 26/03/2018 – SEC ACCUSED KINROSS OF VIOLATING FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT OVER ITS REPEATED FAILURE TO IMPLEMENT ADEQUATE ACCOUNTING CONTROLS FOR TWO AFRICAN UNITS; 26/03/2018 – SEC Fines Kinross Gold Over FCPA Violations — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS RUSSIA OPS REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY U.S. SANCTIONS; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – SETS TRIGGER AT 20 PCT

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 5,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, down from 145,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.76. About 8.75 million shares traded or 66.69% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES

Analysts await Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. KGC’s profit will be $25.22 million for 51.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Kinross Gold Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -71.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx has 0.88% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Lvw Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 3,410 shares in its portfolio. Covington Inv Advsr Inc accumulated 42,293 shares or 1.14% of the stock. 88,386 are held by Amica Mutual Com. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 30,088 were reported by Tealwood Asset. Smithfield Trust Communications holds 32,079 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Com Limited reported 4,313 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Opus Gru Ltd Com, Ohio-based fund reported 8,228 shares. Sg Americas Llc reported 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Daiwa Secs Gru Inc Inc invested in 0.08% or 114,833 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Lodestar Counsel Llc Il has invested 2.36% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sandler Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.34% or 54,276 shares.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 6,239 shares to 190,739 shares, valued at $19.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 4,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Stratton John G bought $249,875.

