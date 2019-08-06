Kopernik Global Investors Has Trimmed Goldcorp New (GG) Stake by $14.70 Million; As Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Rose, Farallon Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 99.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 1.34M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 11,793 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135,000, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MLN OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EXPLORATION UPDATE; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 30/04/2018 – Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and Goldcorp Sign Collaboration Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada S; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 825,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.76 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $6.95 during the last trading session, reaching $283.62. About 1.26M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.65 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.