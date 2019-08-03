Kopernik Global Investors Has Raised Stake in Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) by $14.31 Million; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 53.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 403,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 349,095 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.69 million, down from 752,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $419.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72M shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 41.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 14.31M shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The hedge fund held 48.62M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.71 million, up from 34.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.0037 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5255. About 9.44M shares traded or 36.97% up from the average. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS UNDERTAKEN A REVIEW OF MATTERS RAISED BY SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC IN ITS FEBRUARY 1, 2018 LETTER; 03/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Board of Directors provides update on shareholder correspondence; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – QTRLY SILVER PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 285000 OUNCES VS 273000 OUNCES; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources Chief Executive Officer Jeff Tygesen to Retire Effective July 1; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR OPEN-PIT OPERATIONS; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD IS IN PROCESS OF CONSIDERING SUITABLE CEO CANDIDATES, INCLUDING THOSE FROM RIO TINTO; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – THERE IS NO INDICATION IN ACA INFORMATION REQUEST TO SUGGEST THAT OYU TOLGOI IS A SUBJECT OF INVESTIGATION; 17/04/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces first quarter 2018 production; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL COPPER PRODUCTION DOWN 14.3%, GOLD UP 20%; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – CAPEX FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.1 BLN TO $1.2 BLN FOR UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 35.62 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19,952 shares to 669,147 shares, valued at $238.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 782,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

