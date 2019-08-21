Kopernik Global Investors Has Raised Range Res (RRC) Stake; As Gtt Communications (GTT) Share Price Declined, Spitfire Capital Increased Its Holding

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 272,765 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, up from 254,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $491.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 403,385 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 17/05/2018 – REG-GTT: GTT’s 2018 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary; 25/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – SEMBCORP MARINE SIGN A LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF MEMBRANE TANK SOLUTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gtt’s Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities To B2 From B1; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – ITS DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020; 26/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS GTT COMMUNICATIONS’ IDR AT ‘B’ ON TERM LOAN UPSIZ; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – GTT GETS 2 NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 2.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 8.98 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.88M, up from 6.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.17. About 5.05 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 27/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP RRC.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY; 10/04/2018 – Range Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 8 Days; 20/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – RANGE RESOURCES DRILLING SERVICES LIMITED AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH A UNIT OF ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Sends Letter to Range Resources Board; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 4,680 shares or 0% of the stock. 74,000 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 1.57 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 1,027 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. 4,100 were reported by Macquarie Grp. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Co reported 39,150 shares. S&Co reported 74,755 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 414,201 were accumulated by Amer Group Inc. Riggs Asset Managment Co invested in 26,511 shares. Caymus Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 3.39% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company stated it has 128,040 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Valley National Advisers holds 64 shares. Psagot Investment House reported 0.18% stake.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $681,327 activity. $32,188 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by Scucchi Mark. Shares for $218,924 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D.