Kopernik Global Investors Has Raised Holding in Diana Shipping (DSX) by $1.44 Million as Valuation Rose; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holder Jennison Associates Has Lowered Its Holding by $5.42 Million

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 10.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 66,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 544,189 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.15M, down from 610,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.38. About 1.53M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SEES MICROSEMI MERGER COMPLETED JUNE 2018; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN LATE MAY/EARLY JUNE

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 719,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 6.64M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, up from 5.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.69M market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 109,973 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 27/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ATALANDI; 22/03/2018 – DSX REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V NEW ORLEANS; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 13, 2018; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO WI; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE FOR M/V MYRTO OF $14,000/DAY,MINUS 4.75% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 13 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V SAN; 04/04/2018 – DIANA REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LA WITH SWISSMARINE; 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 24, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – THROUGH A UNIT, CO ENTERED TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE SERVICES FOR ONE OF ITS CAPESIZE DRY BULK VESSELS, M/V HOUSTON

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 62,682 shares to 501,440 shares, valued at $12.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shopify Inc by 91,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commit To Purchase Microchip Technology At $75, Earn 7.7% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microchip Technology to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microchip: Undervalued On Microcontroller Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – MCHP – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0.37% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0.03% or 5,160 shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Ltd reported 161,836 shares stake. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.1% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Hilltop invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Northwest Counselors Limited Liability Corp holds 11,936 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 825,551 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc has 46,530 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability reported 177 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 256,800 shares. Westpac accumulated 30,542 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 1,874 shares. 3,876 were reported by Winslow Evans Crocker. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Gideon Capital Advisors reported 28,010 shares.