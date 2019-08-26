Kopernik Global Investors Has Lifted Novagold Res (NG) Stake by $4.82 Million; Legg Mason (LM) Shareholder West Coast Financial Lifted Its Holding by $599,076

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 4.44 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52 million, up from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.49% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $7.5. About shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 22,188 shares as the company's stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 130,051 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 107,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

