Kopernik Global Investors Has Decreased Diana Shipping (DSX) Stake By $5.17 Million; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Legg Mason has $4300 highest and $4200 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is 9.25% above currents $38.9 stock price. Legg Mason had 5 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 13 to “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. See Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $43.0000 Downgrade

06/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $39.0000 New Target: $42.0000 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $3.37 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It currently has negative earnings. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold Legg Mason, Inc. shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Capital Inc owns 41,209 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Centurylink Management Com reported 0.34% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Dupont owns 47,807 shares. Invesco Limited holds 1.53 million shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 68,550 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 1,052 shares. Carroll Fin Incorporated has 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 52,116 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mason Street Limited has 0.04% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 46,160 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated invested in 0% or 689 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 379,048 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Company has invested 0.09% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM).

