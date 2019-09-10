Kopernik Global Investors Has Cut Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $35.07 Million; As First Majestic Silver (AG) Shares Rose, Sprott Raised Its Holding by $739,736

Sprott Inc increased its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 92,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.79% . The hedge fund held 492,133 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 399,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in First Majestic Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 3.41 million shares traded. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has risen 44.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 01/05/2018 – PRIMERO EXTENDS CREDIT REVOLVER FOR FIRST MAJESTIC CLOSE; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC: ENDED SILVER BUY PACT W/WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS; 29/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC ’17-END 2P RESERVES 120.2M SILVER EQUIVALENT OZ; 19/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – APPROVED EXTENSION OF ITS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Closing of New Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with First Majestic on the San Dimas Mine and Early Warning Report Filed; 13/03/2018 – Primero Announces Hldrs Vote in Favour of Transaction With First Majestic; 18/05/2018 – News On Primero Mining Corp. (P.T) Now Under AG; 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic and Files First Quarter Financial; 10/05/2018 – First Majestic Silver Gets $75 Million Revolver; 09/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC 1Q REV. $58.6M, EST. $63.8M (2 EST.)

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 3.90M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88 million, down from 5.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 44.17 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 02/05/2018 – BURJ’S CONTRACTOR GE COMMENTS IN STATEMENT IN KARACHI; 20/04/2018 – General Electric met with the Department of Justice last month; 13/03/2018 – At GE, KPMG Keeps its 109-Year Streak Alive; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-GE to halve suppliers in India within three years – Mint; 16/05/2018 – LUV: GE USES ADDITIONAL INSPECTION STEP ON ENGINE FAN BLADES; 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video); 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID TO ALSO ATTRACT EQT AND KKR; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – INCREASING APPETITE FOR LNG, AND LACK OF RECENT PROJECT FIDS POINTS TO LNG SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE TIGHTENING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 17.50 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Is GE Up Off the Ropes? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crash Protection For General Electric – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE’s Declines May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Things get real – Citron comes to GE’s defense – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock or 34,836 shares. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) by 632,169 shares to 29,750 shares, valued at $77.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hecla Mng Co (NYSE:HL).