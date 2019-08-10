Kopernik Global Investors Has Boosted Its Stake in Range Res (RRC) by $22.50 Million as Stock Declined; Gentex (GNTX) Holder Pacad Investment LTD Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43,000, down from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 774,515 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 2.05M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 8.98 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.88 million, up from 6.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.34. About 9.09 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania; 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: Broker repeats ‘buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC); 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Us National Bank De has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 50,752 shares in its portfolio. American Assets Investment Mngmt Lc invested 0.05% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). American Gp Inc Inc holds 414,201 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Highbridge Capital Management Lc holds 0.02% or 69,228 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.04% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 50,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Moreover, Putnam Investments Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 31,143 shares. Bb&T Ltd Llc has 37,228 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets Inc holds 20,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 1.71M shares. Hsbc Public Lc invested in 19,177 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $624,843 activity. $100,344 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by Scucchi Mark on Tuesday, April 30. FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Monday, March 11.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.34M for 16.18 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 43,000 shares to 101,842 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 17,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29. Chiodo Matthew bought 120 shares worth $2,510. On Friday, March 29 the insider Nash Kevin C bought $9,985. Downing Steven R also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 14,993 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 12,668 are owned by Hartford Mngmt. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 442,016 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 0% or 68,208 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,663 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 75,051 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc stated it has 155,289 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Century Cos Incorporated owns 142,641 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Com has 10,492 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 4,512 shares. Moreover, Howe & Rusling has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 50 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Lc stated it has 214,980 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 6.31M shares. Metropolitan Life invested in 0.02% or 34,797 shares.