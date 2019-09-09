Kopernik Global Investors Decreased General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $35.07 Million; Stock Value Rose; Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Stock Rose While Wafra Investment Advisory Group Upped by $8.97 Million Its Holding

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 3.90M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88M, down from 5.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 46.30M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/04/2018 – CFM Intl deploying some 40 technicians to assist Southwest in engine inspections; 02/04/2018 – Musk Joke Falls Flat; GE Healthcare Slims Down: Industrials Wrap; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 20/04/2018 – GE held back by crisis-era woes; 05/03/2018 – As GE Retools, a $230 Billion Fund Eyes Broader Ties as Partner; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – GE Gets a Quick Vote of Confidence From CDS Investors: TOPLive; 20/04/2018 – GE – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 80.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 86,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 193,483 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.13 million, up from 107,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $122.19. About 5.08M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp. by 61,574 shares to 61,743 shares, valued at $9.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (NYSE:MMC) by 55,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,507 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.41M were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 10,901 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hollencrest Cap Mngmt holds 23,046 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv Management Inc owns 3.91% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 48,818 shares. Nadler Fincl Grp reported 0.11% stake. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 3.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 5.04M shares. Harbour Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 7,753 were reported by Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.53% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Court Place Advsr Ltd has 3% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 71,416 shares. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 7,738 shares. 36,035 were reported by Aldebaran. Shapiro Mgmt Lc accumulated 2,379 shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri holds 117,875 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 28,064 shares. Intact Inv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Heritage Investors Mngmt has 356,023 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.53M shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.49% or 120,780 shares in its portfolio. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs owns 33,017 shares. Bruce Communication Inc holds 0.83% or 425,000 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited holds 2.05 million shares. Pinebridge Invests LP has invested 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has 764,500 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Ca reported 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 1St Source Bancshares holds 141,512 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Wheatland owns 99,400 shares. Security Com holds 0.13% or 39,728 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors has 19,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why General Electric Stock Just Popped 6% – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boeing’s Earnings Mean a Lot to GE Too – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: A Review Of The Markopolos Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE stock drop attracting more short sellers, S3 Partners says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 17.25 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was made by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR.