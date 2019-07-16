Kopernik Global Investors Decreased General Electric Co (GE) Position by $35.07 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Telos Capital Management Boosted Its Holding by $313,464

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 3.90M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88M, down from 5.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 23.83M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/04/2018 – VINETI SAYS CLOSING OF $33.5 MLN IN SERIES B INVESTMENT; FINANCING IS BEING LED BY CANAAN AND DFJ WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GE VENTURES AMONG OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applied Markets; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX NT, Model Numbers: LU8230,; 20/04/2018 – GE GE.N SAYS IT MAY ANNOUNCE SALE OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS IN MID-2018, SEES STRONG INTEREST; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q GE Capital Rev $2.17B; 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDER WITH OHGISHMA POWER; 29/05/2018 – Tampa General Hospital and GE Healthcare Partner for Next Level Care Coordination; 23/05/2018 – as first reported by me $GE; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 2,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,973 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 38,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $144.44. About 3.05 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,454 shares to 21,477 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,081 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Management Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) invested in 190 shares. Nevada-based Whittier Of Nevada has invested 1.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oakbrook Ltd Liability holds 338,910 shares. Noesis Mangement holds 93,820 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hexavest owns 781,758 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 1.22% or 368,819 shares. 11,668 are held by Optimum Investment Advsr. Csu Producer Resources holds 8.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 18,200 shares. 10 holds 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 35,604 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 51,000 are owned by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Bridgeway Incorporated stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New Jersey-based Advsr Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parsons Mgmt Ri holds 0.77% or 63,421 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Private accumulated 50,506 shares or 0.67% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Company owns 4.78 million shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.33% stake. Wedgewood Invsts Incorporated Pa accumulated 18,499 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 0.02% or 103,555 shares. Gateway Advisory Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 50,237 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 3,189 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited holds 1.09M shares. Hudock Capital Gp Limited Liability has 33,741 shares. 12,858 are held by Perigon Wealth Management Ltd. Mountain Lake Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 295,000 shares or 1.08% of the stock. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp holds 0.15% or 1.86M shares. Oarsman Cap owns 0.82% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 172,040 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management reported 2.61% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Paragon Cap Management Lc has 9,855 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.56 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

