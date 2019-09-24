Kopernik Global Investors Boosted Its Novagold Res (NG) Position; Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased Novagold Res Inc (NG) stake by 4.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kopernik Global Investors Llc acquired 199,315 shares as Novagold Res Inc (NG)’s stock rose 55.81%. The Kopernik Global Investors Llc holds 4.64M shares with $27.43M value, up from 4.44M last quarter. Novagold Res Inc now has $2.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 2.34M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Among 4 analysts covering Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mirati Therapeutics has $10500 highest and $6000 lowest target. $84.80’s average target is -5.54% below currents $89.77 stock price. Mirati Therapeutics had 12 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 11. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, September 9. Jefferies upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $10500 target in Monday, September 9 report. See Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) latest ratings:

11/09/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Neutral Old Target: $92.0000 New Target: $83.0000 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Neutral Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $89.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank 86.0000

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $70.0000 101.0000

19/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: B. Riley New Target: $60.0000 92

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $76.0000 132.0000

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The company has market cap of $3.53 billion. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 565,897 shares traded or 11.20% up from the average. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 2.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.63 million shares or 8.46% more from 34.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 1,500 shares. Pnc Finance Service Group invested in 0% or 11,335 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited reported 12,612 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 180,306 shares. Sio Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 135,300 shares. Sands Ltd Liability Company holds 0.42% or 1.38 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Driehaus Cap has 0.9% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Metropolitan Life Ins, a New York-based fund reported 6,870 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 4,147 shares in its portfolio. 2.90 million are held by Perceptive Lc. Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited reported 223,630 shares. Atika Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 47,000 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Natl Bank Of Mellon owns 126,242 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since July 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $77.64 million activity. Shares for $6.37 million were sold by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC on Tuesday, July 23. Shares for $71.27M were sold by Boxer Capital – LLC.