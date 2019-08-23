Kopernik Global Investors Boosted Holding in Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ); As Texas Instrs (TXN) Market Value Rose, Holder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 41.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 14.31M shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The hedge fund held 48.62 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.71M, up from 34.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.0127 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4883. About 1.39M shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces results of voting for directors; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL: BOARD ALWAYS OPEN TO ADDED RECOMMENDATIONS; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Rev $939.8M; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL-REQUEST RELATES TO INVESTIGATION ABOUT “POSSIBLE ABUSE OF POWER” BY OFFICIALS DURING NEGOTIATION OF 2009 OYU TOLGOI INVESTMENT AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS MET WITH RIO TINTO & DISCUSSED ACTIONS THAT PARTIES CAN & HAVE TAKEN TO ENHANCE THEIR RELATIONSHIP ON OYU TOLGOI MATTERS; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS UNDERTAKEN A REVIEW OF MATTERS RAISED BY SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC IN ITS FEBRUARY 1, 2018 LETTER; 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Board of Directors issues letter to shareholders; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces financial results and review of operations for 2017; 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Bd of Directors Issues Letter to Hldrs

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 112,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95M, up from 108,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $120.36. About 2.44 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 42,556 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Sb Ltd has 2% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Field & Main State Bank accumulated 75 shares. Iowa-based Dubuque Comml Bank has invested 1.97% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fund Mngmt Sa reported 319,950 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 34,400 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Pictet North America Advsr stated it has 5,600 shares. Boys Arnold & Comm invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Trustco Retail Bank Corp N Y invested in 11,475 shares. The New York-based Jennison Assoc Lc has invested 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap has invested 0.1% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 83 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.24% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Leavell Inv Management has 0.45% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 38,060 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.69% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) 34% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “S&P 500, Nasdaq stock indexes close at record but Dow grounded by Boeing – MarketWatch” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: IVZ, ANET, TXN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 9,050 shares to 100,523 shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 3,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,363 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).