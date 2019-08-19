Kontoor Brands (KTB) to pay $0.56 on Sep 20, 2019; Shorts at Caci International Class A (CACI) Raised By 6.14%

Caci International Inc Class A (NYSE:CACI) had an increase of 6.14% in short interest. CACI’s SI was 558,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.14% from 525,700 shares previously. With 256,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Caci International Inc Class A (NYSE:CACI)’s short sellers to cover CACI’s short positions. The stock increased 2.65% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $208.36. About 209,574 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 29/03/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Innovative Electronic Warfare, Counter-UAS, Machine Learning, and Agile DevSecOps Solutions for Increased Naval Power at 2018 Sea-Air-Space Exposition; 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor; 20/03/2018 – CSRA: Board Determines CACI Proposal Can’t Reasonably Be Expected to Lead to Superior Proposal; 28/03/2018 – CACI Withdraws Offer To Acquire CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CACI Raises Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.26-EPS $11.50; 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 18/03/2018 – CACI Announces Proposal to Acquire CSRA for $44.00 Per Share

Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE:KTB) is expected to pay $0.56 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:KTB) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.56 dividend. Kontoor Brands Inc’s current price of $32.52 translates into 1.72% yield. Kontoor Brands Inc’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 8.00% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $32.52. About 411,654 shares traded. Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CACI International Inc shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership reported 140 shares stake. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 9,819 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.06% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). 16,284 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,411 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 3,527 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,362 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama reported 32,366 shares stake. Us Bancshares De reported 0.01% stake. Neuberger Berman Ltd accumulated 2,831 shares. James Inv Inc reported 0.04% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Captrust Financial Advisors invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 20,136 shares.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.18 billion. The firm offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It has a 19.92 P/E ratio. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber activities of federal clients and the intelligence community.

Among 2 analysts covering CACI Int`l (NYSE:CACI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CACI Int`l has $227 highest and $20000 lowest target. $217’s average target is 4.15% above currents $208.36 stock price. CACI Int`l had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $224 target in Monday, June 24 report.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. The firm sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as sell its products through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites. It has a 10.49 P/E ratio.