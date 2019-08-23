Kontoor Brands (KTB) to pay $0.56 on Sep 20, 2019; Endurant Capital Management LP Has Lowered Cvs Health (CVS) Stake

Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE:KTB) is expected to pay $0.56 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:KTB) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.56 dividend. Kontoor Brands Inc’s current price of $33.10 translates into 1.69% yield. Kontoor Brands Inc’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $33.1. About 427,746 shares traded. Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 92.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 136,593 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Endurant Capital Management Lp holds 11,036 shares with $595,000 value, down from 147,629 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $80.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 6.25 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget

Kontoor Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. The firm sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as sell its products through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites. It has a 10.68 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada reported 53,005 shares. First Citizens State Bank Company has 0.42% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Girard Partners Limited accumulated 44,917 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv owns 24,661 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Fdx Advisors holds 0.08% or 38,789 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Pa accumulated 5,844 shares or 0.03% of the stock. St James Invest Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3.37% or 681,349 shares. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 0% or 20,315 shares. Wendell David holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11,982 shares. Provise Management Group Ltd Co has 95,727 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 2.6% or 125,799 shares. Moreover, Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Texas-based Cadence Financial Bank Na has invested 0.39% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Conning has 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 44,971 shares. Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 0.23% or 2.84 million shares.

Among 12 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $74.50’s average target is 20.06% above currents $62.05 stock price. CVS Health had 22 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, March 6. UBS maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Credit Suisse. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Cowen & Co.