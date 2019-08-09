Kontoor Brands (KTB) to pay $0.56 on Sep 20, 2019; Anheuser-busch Companies (BUD)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

Anheuser-busch Companies LLC (BUD) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 185 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 146 reduced and sold stakes in Anheuser-busch Companies LLC. The funds in our database now possess: 72.00 million shares, up from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Anheuser-busch Companies LLC in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 7 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 98 Increased: 124 New Position: 61.

Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE:KTB) is expected to pay $0.56 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:KTB) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.56 dividend. Kontoor Brands Inc’s current price of $33.82 translates into 1.66% yield. Kontoor Brands Inc’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 14.26% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 2.01 million shares traded or 40.50% up from the average. Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. The firm sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as sell its products through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites. It has a 9.7 P/E ratio.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. The company has market cap of $191.16 billion. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; BeckÂ’s, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol brands. It has a 26.55 P/E ratio.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 21.79 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc holds 38.33% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for 762,997 shares. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation owns 76,429 shares or 6.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Manikay Partners Llc has 5.61% invested in the company for 542,000 shares. The Texas-based Academy Capital Management Inc Tx has invested 5.41% in the stock. Hs Management Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.81 million shares.

