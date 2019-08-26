Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC)

Both Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) and Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kontoor Brands Inc.
|30
|0.68
|N/A
|3.59
|8.17
|Centric Brands Inc.
|4
|0.11
|N/A
|-5.14
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kontoor Brands Inc. and Centric Brands Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Kontoor Brands Inc. and Centric Brands Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kontoor Brands Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Centric Brands Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kontoor Brands Inc. are 2.8 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Centric Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Kontoor Brands Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Centric Brands Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kontoor Brands Inc. and Centric Brands Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kontoor Brands Inc.
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
|Centric Brands Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Kontoor Brands Inc. has a consensus price target of $28, and a -13.04% downside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 56.6% of Kontoor Brands Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.3% of Centric Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Kontoor Brands Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.03% of Centric Brands Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kontoor Brands Inc.
|-7.01%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-27.58%
|Centric Brands Inc.
|-1.46%
|-29.32%
|-16.92%
|-29.13%
|-50.09%
|-21.28%
For the past year Centric Brands Inc. has weaker performance than Kontoor Brands Inc.
Summary
Kontoor Brands Inc. beats Centric Brands Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.