Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC)

Both Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) and Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kontoor Brands Inc. 30 0.68 N/A 3.59 8.17 Centric Brands Inc. 4 0.11 N/A -5.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kontoor Brands Inc. and Centric Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kontoor Brands Inc. and Centric Brands Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kontoor Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Centric Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kontoor Brands Inc. are 2.8 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Centric Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Kontoor Brands Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Centric Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kontoor Brands Inc. and Centric Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kontoor Brands Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Centric Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kontoor Brands Inc. has a consensus price target of $28, and a -13.04% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.6% of Kontoor Brands Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.3% of Centric Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Kontoor Brands Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.03% of Centric Brands Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kontoor Brands Inc. -7.01% 0% 0% 0% 0% -27.58% Centric Brands Inc. -1.46% -29.32% -16.92% -29.13% -50.09% -21.28%

For the past year Centric Brands Inc. has weaker performance than Kontoor Brands Inc.

Summary

Kontoor Brands Inc. beats Centric Brands Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.