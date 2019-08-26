Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) Reaches $33.12 After 8.00% Up Move; CBS (CBS) Sentiment Is 1.36

CBS Corp (CBS) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 278 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 204 trimmed and sold stock positions in CBS Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 195.93 million shares, down from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding CBS Corp in top ten positions increased from 7 to 10 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 170 Increased: 199 New Position: 79.

The stock of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.86% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 90,941 shares traded. Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.88B company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $35.77 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:KTB worth $150.72M more.

More notable recent Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kontoor Brands’ Management Wants Shareholders to Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kontoor Brands: Boring Is Beautiful – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lee® Debuts Fall/Winter 2019 National Campaign “#LIVEboldLEE” – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Kontoor Brands Easily Beats Expectations – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. The firm sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as sell its products through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites. It has a 10.68 P/E ratio.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.79 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. It has a 5.16 P/E ratio. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc holds 21% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation for 296,600 shares. Chieftain Capital Management Inc. owns 5,948 shares or 9.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ibis Capital Partners Llp has 8.76% invested in the company for 31,000 shares. The New York-based Tremblant Capital Group has invested 5.39% in the stock. Act Ii Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 110,000 shares.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Insanely Cheap Media Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Last-minute negotiations for CBS, Viacom merger – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CBS And Viacom Are Merging (Again) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

The stock increased 1.33% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $41.96. About 1.01 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 13/04/2018 – DUTCH FEB RETAIL SALES +2.6 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +5.1 PCT IN JAN – CBS; 22/05/2018 – Response Mag: Moonves v. Redstone: CBS Board Suing NAI; 04/04/2018 – CBS 21 News: BREAKING: Penn National snares its 4th casino license in Pennsylvani; 03/05/2018 – CBS: SCATTER AD PRICES ARE UP 20 PERCENT; 21/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: 4-star Thompson High School 2019 quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has committed to Alabama, his family anno…; 16/05/2018 – Dealbook: Shari Redstone Seeks to Head Off CBS’s Power Play: DealBook Briefing; 08/05/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO NOT WANT BOB BAKISH TO BE ANY PART OF DEAL: CNBC; 14/05/2018 – CBS CEO Wants Viacom Deal on His Terms (Video); 15/03/2018 – CBS Plans to Run Stormy Daniels’s ’60 Minutes’ Interview March 25, Says It Has Had No Legal Threat From Trump Organizatio; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Cuts CBS