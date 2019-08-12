Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) Reaches $32.41 After 8.00% Down Move; J Goldman & Company LP Has Lowered Its Landec (LNDC) Stake

The stock of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.62% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $32.41. About 587,106 shares traded. Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $1.85 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $29.82 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:KTB worth $147.60 million less.

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased Landec Corp (LNDC) stake by 42.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 34,595 shares as Landec Corp (LNDC)’s stock rose 10.70%. The J Goldman & Company Lp holds 46,457 shares with $570,000 value, down from 81,052 last quarter. Landec Corp now has $323.05 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 28,243 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Company owns 232,920 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Pnc Financial Gru stated it has 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Boston Prtn has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 61,239 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 44,224 shares. The Montana-based First Interstate State Bank has invested 0.05% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Cutter Brokerage accumulated 32,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 37,870 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 7,483 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 15,626 shares. Amer Intll Group Inc owns 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 15,588 shares. Signia Capital Limited Liability Co reported 266,033 shares or 3.96% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James Assocs Limited Liability Company stated it has 120,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 47,916 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

J Goldman & Company Lp increased Etf Managers Tr (Call) stake by 77,500 shares to 137,500 valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Eagle Materials Inc (Call) (NYSE:EXP) stake by 157,500 shares and now owns 175,000 shares. United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) was raised too.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $629,300 activity. The insider OBUS NELSON bought $309,900.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. The firm sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as sell its products through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites. It has a 10.42 P/E ratio.