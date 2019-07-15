Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) Reaches $31.77 After 9.00% Down Move; GRIDIRON BIONUTRIENTS (GMVP) Shorts Up By 100%

GRIDIRON BIONUTRIENTS INC (OTCMKTS:GMVP) had an increase of 100% in short interest. GMVP’s SI was 200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 100 shares previously. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0125. About 34,994 shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Gridiron BioNutrients, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMVP) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.16% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 506,075 shares traded. Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.81B company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $28.91 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:KTB worth $162.72M less.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. The firm sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as sell its products through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites. It has a 9.11 P/E ratio.

Analysts await Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to report earnings on September, 19. KTB’s profit will be $49.51M for 9.13 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Kontoor Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.54% EPS growth.

