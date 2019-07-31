Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) Reaches $29.33 After 9.00% Down Move; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Raised Abbvie (ABBV) Position

The stock of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.30% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 737,200 shares traded. Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.67 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. We have $26.69 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:KTB worth $150.21M less.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 1.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp acquired 13,865 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 1.08M shares with $86.74 million value, up from 1.06M last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $98.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $66.62. About 7.48M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 26/04/2018 - ABBVIE INC - UPDATES 2018 GAAP SHR OUTLOOK TO $6.82-$6.92; RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK TO $7.66-$7.76 FROM $7.33-$7.43; 07/03/2018 - EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 09/04/2018 - AbbVie's Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 21/05/2018 - AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 - AbbVie 1Q Net $2.78B; 25/04/2018 - ABBVIE INC - SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED; 12/03/2018 - AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 09/04/2018 - Merck's Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 02/04/2018 - Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 366,453 are held by Gotham Asset Llc. Shelter Mutual Insur holds 73,500 shares. Moreover, American Economic Planning Group Incorporated Adv has 0.07% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,886 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability reported 2,500 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 0.05% or 3,669 shares in its portfolio. Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.75% or 469,900 shares. Moreover, Cove Street Capital has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Davis R M accumulated 24,022 shares. Diversified owns 12,676 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 1.59% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp reported 7,611 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc owns 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 159 shares. Salem Inv Counselors invested in 76,844 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com owns 14,100 shares. Sunbelt Secs Inc reported 1.46% stake.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26.

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 37,760 shares to 621,387 valued at $124.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) stake by 2.25M shares and now owns 1.69 million shares. Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) was reduced too.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Purchase: AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. KTB’s profit will be $38.69 million for 10.78 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Kontoor Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.82% negative EPS growth.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. The firm sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as sell its products through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites. It has a 8.41 P/E ratio.