Koninklijke Philips Nv (PHG) Share Price Rose While Beddow Capital Management Trimmed by $1.14 Million Its Holding; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Holder Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Upped Its Stake

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 300.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 23,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 31,782 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.60M, up from 7,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $981.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $7.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1993.31. About 2.16M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – $AMZN announces it will raise Prime subscriptions by 20%; 12/04/2018 – Euan Rocha: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources:; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Prime Price to $119 From $99; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Sears is working with Amazon to deliver and install car tires; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH COMPATIBLE 2015 OR NEWER CHEVROLET, BUICK, GMC OR CADILLAC VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE ONSTAR ACCOUNT; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 03/05/2018 – Peeing in trash cans, constant surveillance, and asthma attacks on the job: Amazon workers tell us their warehouse horror stories; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 09/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Officially Launches HEMPd – Its New Line of CBD-Infused Products

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips Nv (PHG) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 28,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 187,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64M, down from 215,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 1.25 million shares traded or 97.49% up from the average. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has declined 3.92% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 03/05/2018 – PHILIPS AGM OF HOLDERS APPROVES PROPOSALS MADE TO HOLDERS; 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS ON DEFIBRILLATORS: CONSENT DECREE IS MULTI-YR AFFAIR; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Intera 1.5T; 1) Intera 1.5T Omni/Stellar Model 781104, 2) Intera 1.5T; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: PHILIPS LIGHTING NORTH AMERICA v. WANGS ALLIANCE CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1526 – 2018-04-18; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Serve in Advisory Role for Two Years to Ensure Smooth Transition; 11/04/2018 – Investor CIAM pushes for shareholder vote on Ahold takeover defence; 20/05/2018 – Philips SpeechLive cloud dictation solution — easy, affordable and with Australian based hosting; 15/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – FY ORDER BOOK EUR 8.09 BLN VS EUR 8.16 BLN YEAR AGO; 17/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – RECONFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – Philips first-quarter results beat estimates on strong China growth

