Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Shareholder Tcw Group Cut Stake by $26.11 Million as Stock Value Rose; Holder Federated Investors Has Increased Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Position

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 228.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 129,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 186,613 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.20 million, up from 56,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $67.75. About 79,497 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N SAYS CFO THOMAS E. BLASER RESIGNED; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Had Seen 2018 Adhusted EPS $3.72-$3.82; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DOESN’T COMMENT ON RUMORS IN THE MARKETPLACE; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER REPORTS 9.9 PCT STAKE IN W. R. GRACE & CO, AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Designates La Force to Succeed Festa as Chief Executive Officer

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 607,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 565,226 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.63 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 71,828 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 23/04/2018 – Core profit in the first three months of the year rose 15 percent to 344 million euros ($422.1 million), Philips said, on a comparable sales growth of 5 percent and a 10 percent increase in new orders; 24/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – SIGNS WITH GOVT OF ETHIOPIA AND NETHERLANDS 7-YEAR AGREEMENT TO BUILD ETHIOPIA’S SPECIALIZED CARDIAC CARE CENTER; 03/05/2018 – PHILIPS AGM OF HOLDERS APPROVES PROPOSALS MADE TO HOLDERS; 27/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – ENTER INTO 15-YR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH DUTCH ZORGSAAM HOSPITAL; 19/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – PHILIPS PARTNERS WITH TWO LEADING ACADEMIC MEDICAL CENTERS IN THE U.S; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Royal Philips to give India rights of TV brand to TPV Technology – Economic Times; 24/04/2018 – CORRECTED- KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF ISSUE OF EUR 500 MLN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2024 AND EUR 500 MLN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 (CORRECTS; 15/05/2018 – REG-Philips Lighting’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approves company name change to Signify, appointment of Eelco Blok to Supervisory Board and 2017 dividend; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Conversion SmarthPath to dStream for 1.5T, Model 781260 Product Usage:; 01/05/2018 – New Philips Air Purifier Series 5000i Offers Families a New Level of Air Purification and Smart Performance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Company reported 39,800 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 16,504 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 3,763 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 1,500 shares stake. Dana Inv holds 0.08% or 20,641 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 42 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Trust Of Vermont reported 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Glenmede Tru Na has 758 shares. American Century Inc owns 6,477 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp stated it has 12,647 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 599,447 shares stake. Sei Invests Com reported 92,370 shares. California-based Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). 304,522 were reported by Loomis Sayles & Lp.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 186,526 shares to 30,813 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. Shares for $6.24M were bought by 40 North Latitude Fund LP on Thursday, August 15. $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was bought by Dockman William C. on Friday, August 2.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $9.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 79,226 shares to 181,975 shares, valued at $20.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 46,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).