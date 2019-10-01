Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Shareholder Benin Management Increased Stake; As Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Price T Rowe Associates Has Decreased Its Holding

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 445,323 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 27/04/2018 – KILL Food Lion to Expand Its Store Network in the Greater Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Columbia, S.C., Areas; 23/04/2018 – Koninklijke Philips 1Q Net Income from Continuing Op EUR94M; 24/04/2018 – AHOLD INVESTOR CIAM: HAS FORMALLY ASKED COMPANY TO CONVENE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MTG ON POISON PILL; 26/04/2018 – Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Forecasts to 2023 – A $6.5 Billion Market Opportunity with ResMed, Koninklíjke Philips, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Thriving – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Videocon may exit Philips, Electrolux pact – Economic Times; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES KONINKLIJKE FRIESLANDCAMPINA N.V. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 11/04/2018 – Ahold Delhaize shareholders adopt all AGM resolutions; 06/03/2018 – Northwell Health improves patient care and satisfaction with Philips integrated patient monitoring solutions; 25/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – BASED ON CURRENT PLANS CONTRACT IS VALUED AT AROUND EUR 85 MLN; 05/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – JAN HOMMEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD EFFECTIVE FROM APRIL 11, 2018

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 7,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 627,076 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.53M, down from 634,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $78.34. About 506,712 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $80.46 million for 15.18 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 1.70 million shares to 13.40M shares, valued at $495.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 7,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GNRC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 56.69 million shares or 0.65% more from 56.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 416,690 were reported by Bernzott Capital Advisors. D E Shaw And Co Inc has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.35% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus accumulated 8,300 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp holds 106,504 shares. Swiss State Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Farmers Merchants Investments Inc owns 162 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs invested in 0% or 7,615 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De invested 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Edgepoint Investment Gru reported 3.07% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Aureus Asset Management Limited Co owns 3,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,424 shares. Zpr Mgmt has 4.19% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 29,637 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Llc reported 43,223 shares. Salem Inv Counselors reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Generac Power Systems Stakes Claim in Clean Energy, Expanding Leadership Position in Power Generation – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Generac To Acquire Neurio Technology For Energy Metering Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC), The Stock That Zoomed 129% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pramac Acquires a Majority Interest in Captiva Energy Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 10,610 shares to 217,467 shares, valued at $63.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,995 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).