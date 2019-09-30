Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Position Maintained by Benin Management Corp; As Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Valuation Declined, Snyder Capital Management LP Lowered Stake by $1.57 Million

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 23,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 555,427 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.91M, down from 579,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $69.27. About 56,656 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD)

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $46.32. About 264,638 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 15/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – PROPOSES FINAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.77 PER SHARE (TOTAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.05 PER SHARE); 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – FY NET PROFIT: EUR 150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – REG-Philips Lighting reports first quarter sales of EUR 1.5 billion and operational profitability of 7%; 27/04/2018 – KILL Food Lion to Expand Its Store Network in the Greater Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Columbia, S.C., Areas; 04/05/2018 – Food Lion to Remodel 105 Stores in Greater Norfolk, Va., Market in 2018; 11/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Consolidated Philips Equipment VISN 1 – VA24118AP2037; 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – PARTNERS WITH SAMSUNG TO CONNECT SAMSUNG’S ARTIK SMART IOT PLATFORM TO PHILIPS HEALTHSUITE DIGITAL PLATFORM; 12/04/2018 – Philips China Creates an Al Lab to Propel Digital Transformation Strategy; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Multiva systems, 1) Multiva 1.5T 8 R5 Model 781072, 2) Multiva 1.5T 16 R5; 16/03/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING: ICADE PILOTS LIFI-ENABLED LUMINAIRES

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 99,090 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $46.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp by 94,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hostess Brands Inc..

Analysts await Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SSD’s profit will be $39.32 million for 19.68 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold SSD shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 39.03 million shares or 0.12% more from 38.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.08% or 88,577 shares. 2,154 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. M&T Bancshares Corp owns 12,166 shares. Citadel Ltd Llc reported 77,754 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd Co holds 1.69M shares. Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 0.01% or 8,413 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Inc holds 7,618 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc owns 3,814 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Profund Limited Liability reported 3,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Capital Inc invested in 3.59% or 344,592 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York holds 0.02% or 13,177 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 9,482 shares. Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 2,100 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group Incorporated holds 0.04% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) or 5,150 shares.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 18,100 shares to 16,466 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,080 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).