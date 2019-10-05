Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Position Maintained by Benin Management Corp; As Prologis (PLD) Share Price Rose, Holder Apg Asset Management Us Decreased Holding

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 404,799 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 23/04/2018 – Core profit in the first three months of the year rose 15 percent to 344 million euros ($422.1 million), Philips said, on a comparable sales growth of 5 percent and a 10 percent increase in new orders; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Videocon may exit Philips, Electrolux pact – Economic Times; 23/04/2018 – Koninklijke Philips 1Q Net Income from Continuing Op EUR94M; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Kennedy: KENNEDY: FALL RIVER WORKERS DESERVE BETTER FROM GOP & PHILIPS LIGHTING; 23/04/2018 – Philips also released its first-quarter earnings; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- IQon Spectral CT – Model no. 728332, Computed Tomography X-Ray system Product; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: PHILIPS LIGHTING NORTH AMERICA v. WANGS ALLIANCE CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1526 – 2018-04-18; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: PHILIPS LIGHTING HOLDING B.V. v. WANGS ALLIANCE CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1529 – 2018-03-07; 19/04/2018 – Philips showcases dedicated radiation oncology workflow solutions spanning image acquisition to treatment planning at ESTRO 2018; 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS D&T GROWTH TO BE ABOVE PHILIPS AVERAGE IN M/T

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 259,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 24.65 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97 billion, down from 24.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $86.19. About 1.43M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 10,610 shares to 217,467 shares, valued at $63.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,345 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) CEO Frans van Houten on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Philips and TeleTracking join together as founding sponsors of â€˜Command Center Summit: Connected Care Deliveryâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Philips teams with Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex in first of its kind emergency response collaboration in the UK – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Koninklijke Philips N.V. Shares Fell 18% Last Month – The Motley Fool” published on November 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philips has no plans to acquire Corindus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Your Own Landlord With These 3 Monthly Paying REITs – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boring ‘Grandpa’ REITs Your Kids Will Thank You For Someday – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amazon, Home Depot Sign On As Tenants To Multi-Story Seattle Warehouse – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 29,376 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 24,190 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 368,870 shares. 27,813 are owned by Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv. 2,357 were accumulated by Kistler. Us Bank De invested in 0.03% or 121,807 shares. 92,622 were reported by Eii Capital Management Inc. Nomura Hldg, a Japan-based fund reported 93,337 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.18% or 143,386 shares. The Ohio-based Foster Motley Inc has invested 0.11% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bp Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 67,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 1.52M shares. First National Company invested 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 123,830 are held by Tiverton Asset Management Llc. Bartlett Co Ltd Liability reported 600 shares.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $578.30 million for 23.17 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.