Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Position Increased by Johnston Asset Management Corp; Entercom Communications (ETM) Holder Sessa Capital Im LP Has Increased Holding by $1.20 Million

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56M, up from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $497.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 768,330 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 18,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 634,266 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.92 million, up from 615,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 410,611 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Brilliance 6 Slice (Air) – Model no. 728256, Computed Tomography X-Ray system; 11/04/2018 – Ahold Delhaize CEO Dick Boer addresses Annual General Meeting 2018; 05/04/2018 – Ahold names Frans Muller as new CEO; 24/05/2018 – New Philips Satinelle Advanced Epilator Helps Women Achieve Longer-lasting Hair Removal; 17/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – ARE ON TRACK TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES, AS DEFINED AT TIME OF IPO IN MAY 2017; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Intera 0.5T Standard, Model 781101 Product Usage: Indicated for use as a; 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – FY NET PROFIT: EUR 150 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize extends SCAD option agreement, adopts additional commitments following shareholder feedback; 02/05/2018 – ARAVT GLOBAL REPORTS 0.62% SHORT IN PHILIPS LIGHTING: AFM; 05/04/2018 – Jan Hommen new Chairman of Supervisory Board Ahold Delhaize

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Koninklijke Philips N.V. Stock Fell 9.7% Monday Morning – Motley Fool” on October 22, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Philips receives FDA premarket approval for its HeartStart OnSite and HeartStart Home defibrillators – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Koninklijke Philips NV proposes to increase dividend to â‚¬0.85 – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Daniela Seabrook to succeed Ronald de Jong as Philipsâ€™ Chief Human Resources Officer – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4,015 shares to 238,570 shares, valued at $43.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 86,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Entercom Communications to Report 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on August 7 – Business Wire” on June 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 08/12: (RKDA) (AM) (ROKU) Higher; (CTST) (ETM) (MELI) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entercom -41% after Q2 miss, podcast deals – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01 million and $718.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cars Com Inc (Call) by 1.27 million shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $11.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 740,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.30M shares, and cut its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $8.01 million activity.