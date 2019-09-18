Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Position Increased by Benin Management Corp; Palouse Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Eaton Plc (ETN) as Stock Value Rose

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 26,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 51,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, down from 77,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 1.14 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.19. About 419,348 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 15/05/2018 – Philips Lighting To Start Using Name Signify NV from May 16; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Philips Plug Style Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 24/04/2018 - Investor asks Ahold Delhaize for shareholder vote on poison pill; 20/05/2018 - Philips SpeechLive cloud dictation solution – easy, affordable and with Australian based hosting; 26/04/2018 - Philips Lighting 1Q Pretax Pft EUR30M; 18/04/2018 - FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Panorama 1.0T, Model 781250 Product Usage: Indicated for use as a diagnosti; 26/04/2018 - Philips Lighting Chooses Allocadia to Power Global Marketing Plans, Investments, and ROI; 26/03/2018 - The Atlanta Hawks and Design Firm Hornall Anderson Launch Preview Experience lmmersing Atlantans in a Vision of Philips Arena Transformation; 18/04/2018 - FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Intera 1.0T; 1) Stellar Model 781102, 2) Pular Model 781103 Product Usage:; 11/04/2018 - CORRECTION FOR WRONG DATE: Ahold Delhaize shareholders adopt all AGM resolutions

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Philips and B. Braun launch Onvision needle tip tracking, a breakthrough in real-time ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Philips completes cancellation of 30.0 million shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Philips signs agreement to create Taiwanâ€™s first fully digitalized pathology department – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Philips completes acquisition of Carestream Healthâ€™s Healthcare Information Systems business in majority of relevant countries – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Philips Global Beauty Index reveals that women want personalized beauty solutions to meet their unique needs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 10,610 shares to 217,467 shares, valued at $63.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,995 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Field Main Comml Bank has 0.95% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Salem Investment Counselors stated it has 5,983 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wilen Management Corporation, a Florida-based fund reported 3,600 shares. Capital Guardian Commerce holds 17,560 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De holds 347,916 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.15% or 517,695 shares. Clearbridge Investments Llc, a New York-based fund reported 72,799 shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 2,624 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stellar Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 37,583 shares. Old Republic Intl accumulated 378,000 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability invested in 102,199 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel holds 1.53% or 272,164 shares. General American Invsts Inc holds 1.22% or 154,131 shares. State Street holds 0.12% or 18.66 million shares in its portfolio.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $277.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 14,304 shares to 154,440 shares, valued at $14.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 26,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Eaton’s eMobility Division Inks Another Deal – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton downgraded to Neutral at Baird – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.79M for 13.67 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.