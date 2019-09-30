Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Market Value Rose While Benin Management Boosted Its Position; Sivik Global Healthcare Has Upped Edwards Lifesciences Com Stk (EW) Stake by $2.76 Million as Stock Value Rose

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.65% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 1.33M shares traded or 118.04% up from the average. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 20/05/2018 – Philips SpeechLive cloud dictation solution – easy, affordable and with Australian based hosting; 24/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR FULL TURNKEY DESIGN, CONSTRUCTION, EQUIPPING AND COMMISSIONING OF HOSPITAL LOCATION; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Multiva systems, 1) Multiva 1.5T 8 R5 Model 781072, 2) Multiva 1.5T 16 R5; 02/05/2018 – Philips Lighting: Repurchase Program Worth About EUR38M; 23/04/2018 – Correction to Philips 1Q Earnings Story; 08/03/2018 – PHILIPS SELECTED BY PARTNERS HEALTHCARE, TRIAD HEALTHCARE NETW; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Brilliance 64 – Model no. 728231, Computed Tomography X-Ray system Product Usage:; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Intera 0.5T Standard, Model 781101 Product Usage: Indicated for use as a; 14/05/2018 – Philips Lighting to Buy Chinese Lighting Company; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: WANGS ALLIANCE CORPORATION v. PHILIPS LIGHTING NORTH AMERICA [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1531 – 2018-03-14

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com Stk (EW) by 93.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company's stock rose 21.36% . The hedge fund held 31,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.73 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 1.34M shares traded or 23.35% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Ocbj.com with their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Jefferies Out With 4 Sizzling Growth Stock Buys for the Fall – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large-Cap Healthcare Stocks Recently Hitting All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $413.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 20,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gw Phrma Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Philips Research wins Dutch Hendrik Lorentz Award for its pioneering use of data science and artificial intelligence in healthcare – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Philips’ intelligent health solutions at IFA 2019 adapt to individual consumer needs – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Koninklijke Philips NV proposes to increase dividend to â‚¬0.85 – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exchange ratio for Philips’ 2018 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Philips Global Beauty Index reveals that women want personalized beauty solutions to meet their unique needs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.