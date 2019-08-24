Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Holder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Lowered Holding by $5.09 Million; Paragon Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by $368,986

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 127,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.86M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $45.91. About 974,047 shares traded or 59.59% up from the average. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 18/05/2018 – TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD – TPV EUROPE, CO & PHILIPS TO AMEND ROYALTY & GUARANTEED MINIMUM ROYALTY PAYABLE BY TPV EUROPE TO PHILIPS UNDER TP VISION TMLA; 27/04/2018 – KILL Food Lion to Expand Its Store Network in the Greater Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Columbia, S.C., Areas; 11/04/2018 – Ahold Delhaize rejects calls for shareholder vote on takeover defence; 20/03/2018 – Food Lion Feeds Launches Meal Madness Social Media Campaign Among Food Bank Partners; 05/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – MATS JANSSON WILL RETIRE FROM SUPERVISORY BOARD AFTER AGM ON APRIL 11, 2018; 14/05/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING BUYS URBAN LIGHTING CO LITEMAGIC TECHNOLOGIES; 24/04/2018 – CORRECTED- KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF ISSUE OF EUR 500 MLN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2024 AND EUR 500 MLN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 (CORRECTS; 23/05/2018 – TPV TECH: UNIT, PHILIPS ENTER INTO TRADEMARK LICENSING PACT; 24/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – SIGNS WITH GOVT OF ETHIOPIA AND NETHERLANDS 7-YEAR AGREEMENT TO BUILD ETHIOPIA’S SPECIALIZED CARDIAC CARE CENTER; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Brilliance 6 Slice (Air) – Model no. 728256, Computed Tomography X-Ray system

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 6,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 90,782 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 83,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94 million shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,006 shares to 86,177 shares, valued at $13.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 76,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,809 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).